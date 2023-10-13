Free State MEC to appear in court on fraud, graft & money laundering charges

The MEC was arrested on Thursday morning on charges stemming from her time as the mayor of the Moqhaka Municipality in Kroonstad, where she was taken into custody with her former political advisor and chief director.

JOHANNESBURG - A Free State MEC is due to appear before the Kroonstad Magistrate Court on Friday morning over charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

The Hawks had been investigating the MEC for some time, carrying out raids on her Bloemfontein and Johannesburg properties a few months ago.

The three were accused of stealing R150,000 linked to a lecture in honour of the late Nelson Mandela back in 2017.

Lieutenant-Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said the money was meant to purchase a sound system for the event.

“This event never took place despite money having been transacted out of the municipal bank account,” Mohobeleli said.

“Free State Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Major-General Mokgadi Bokaba has applauded investigators working on this case for their hard work which led to the court issuing warrants of arrest.”