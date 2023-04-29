Fraud-accused Nzuzo Njilo's lawyer says court case could affect business

Njilo, said to be in the chrome mining business, faces charges of fraud for allegedly selling a truck fraudulently to an unsuspecting businessperson in May 2021.

DURBAN - Suspected fraudster Nzuzo Njilo’s legal representative said the accused’s fraud case could affect his business.

Njilo and his co-accused Kwanda Ntshangase were granted bail at the Port Shepstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

They each face a charge of fraud linked to the dodgy sale of a truck to an unsuspecting businessperson in May 2021.

Njilo is said to be in the chrome mining business.

“He is into chrome business. Obviously, when you are in the media and all, your business partners will call in and enquire what is happening, and it is common sense that some of them may even pull away because they may not want to be associated with him,” said his lawyer, advocate Tiyani Vukeya.

In his affidavit, Njilo tells the court that he fears losing business if denied bail. He says he has a 1-year-old daughter and wife to take care of. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 28, 2023

Njilo was granted bail for R30,000, while Ntshangase is out on R3 000 bail.

The bail conditions are for both men to report to their nearest police stations twice a week, refrain from leaving the country or commit any other offences.

Njilo is the husband to media personality Faith Nketsi and the son of former Msunduzi Local Municipality Mayor Themba Njilo.

Njilo and Ntshangase are set to return to court in May.