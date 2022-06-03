Fraser claim looks like bid to use step aside rule against Ramaphosa - analyst

The former spy boss laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa earlier this week, accusing him of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting the incident.

JOHANNESBURG - Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said that Arthur Fraser’s exposure of the robbery at the president's Limpopo farm suggests that state organs are being used to fight internal African National Congress (ANC) battles.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday admitted to the 2020 robbery in which an alleged four million US dollars was stolen but said that there was no basis for Fraser’s claim.

But Mathekga said that the move appeared concocted to use the party’s step aside rule against its leader ahead of the December elective conference.

"It looks contrived, especially if you look at the timing, saying you step aside as well, there is a criminal complaint. These things are raging, remember, the State Security Agency is now on the president's desk. This is how the ANC's internal battles will continue to undermine institutions."