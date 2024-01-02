Four shot dead in Soshanguve on New Year's Day

SAPS Spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said their bodies were found on the street moments after the shooting.

PRETORIA - Four people have been shot dead in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria on the first day of the New Year. Among them was a 14-year-old teenage girl.

According to police, they were murdered by unknown gunmen during the early hours of Monday morning.

“The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown at this stage and no suspects have been arrested as yet.”

Police request that anyone who may have information to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or anonymously report tip-offs on the MySaps App.