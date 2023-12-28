Four of five men accused of Dieplsoot vigilante mass murder granted bail

The men stand accused of beating and burning seven people to death in Diepsloot in an alleged mob justice attack, and have been charged with murder, assault, kidnapping, and damage to property.

JOHANNESBURG - Four of five men accused of mass murder in Diepsloot during a mob justice attack have been granted bail.

The accused appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday on charges of murder, assault, kidnapping, and damage to property.

Earlier in December, seven people were found beaten and burnt to death in Diepsloot, with police suspecting vigilantism.

The advocate representing the five accused, Jimmy Baloyi, said one suspect was denied bail due to contravening the Immigration Act.

Baloyi said he was confident that once the documentation issue was resolved, the suspect would also be released.

December started on a tough note for Diepsloot residents after burnt bodies were discovered at two separate locations.

The people who were killed were alleged to be involved in crimes in the community.

The accused will appear again in court on 7 March for a trial.