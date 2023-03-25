Four dead, one seriously injured in Mpumalanga crash

It was understood that a truck and another vehicle collided on Saturday on the R23 between Standerton and Val.

Provincial authorities said one person was seriously hurt, while two passengers escaped with slight injuries.

“The deceased includes the driver of the sedan and three of his passengers, but the driver of the truck was not injured,” said community safety department spokesperson Moeti Musi.

“The [confirmed] cause of the crash is not known, at this stage. However, dangerous overtaking is suspected to be the cause of this crash.”