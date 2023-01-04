Foundation calls on private funding to support disadvantaged university students

The Foundation for Education and Social Justice released a statement on Tuesday, saying students with historical debt needed to be given a chance to register for the 2023 academic year.

CAPE TOWN - The Foundation for Education and Social Justice called on the private sector to support underprivileged university students.

It said it also aimed to meet with the Minister for Higher Education Blade Nzimande to find a solution for students with outstanding debt.

The foundation's chairperson, Hendrick Makaneta, said that many students were left in the lurch in recent years.

Makaneta added that difficult COVID-19-related transitions explained the lower-than-expected marks for many of the students.

"The poor performance of many of the students in 2022 can be attributed to the fact that they took long to adjust from online to physical attendance."