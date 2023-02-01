Fort Hare Vice-Chancellor decries widespread corruption at the institution

Professor Sakhela Buhlungu said a number of incidents were being investigated, including one of a bogus professor and inflated invoices.

JOHANNESBURG - Fort Hare University Vice Chancellor (VC) Sakhela Buhlungu has lamented widespread corruption at the institution.

Buhlungu said incidents of corruption ranged from his signature being forged to attempts to stop cases from being taken to court.

He was speaking to 702 Breakfast's Bongani Bingwa on Wednesday.

Last month, Buhlungu survived a suspected assassination attempt. His personal bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele was shot dead when a gunmen opened fire on their car.

Since then, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande promised to step up investigations at Fort Hare.

Professor Buhlungu said a number of incidents were being investigated, including the possibility that a bogus professor was operating at the institution.

“I can tell you about the B Admin Honours degrees in our small campus Bisho and a bogus professor who had been admitting people there illegally and of course the Prof himself is bogus and that’s what made it worse and it’s a recent discovery of ours.”

And then there was the issue of the 48 toilet rolls.

“So the first try was R15 000 invoice for 48 toilet rolls and of course over time the person and his collaborators in our finance department felt emboldened. It went into a few hundred thousand and I think by the time we nabbed it, we nipped it in the bud and they were bold enough to issue additional invoices of R5 million,” Buhlungu said.