Former SSA DG Arthur Fraser takes state capture commission to court

The commission's recommendations included that a criminal case be re-opened against Fraser over his involvement in the Principal Agent Network Programme.

JOHANNESBURG - Former State Security Agency (SSA) Director General Arthur Fraser will be taking the State Capture Commission of Inquiry to court.

The commission made damning findings against him in its reports where its recommendations included that a criminal case be re-opened against Fraser over his involvement in the Principal Agent Network Programme.

However, on Wednesday, the former State Security boss filed papers in the Pretoria High Court where he asked for the commission’s reports to be declared unlawful, irrational, and unconstitutional.

Fraser also asked that the reports be reviewed and set aside.

Alternatively, Fraser wants all the findings and recommendations relating to him to be thrown out.

His main ground of review was that he wasn’t given an opportunity to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry before adverse findings against him were made.

In March 2021, Fraser approached the commission and indicated that he wanted to testify, but said he needed classified documents from the SSA.

Commission chair Chief Justice Raymond Zondo subsequently said that he asked Fraser’s lawyers to come back when they had the documents, but that they never did.

When it came to Fraser’s unsuccessful application to cross-examine some of the witnesses, Zondo said he failed to file written submissions.

Fraser claimed, however, that the commission “used every available excuse or justification” to deny him an opportunity to appear, either to answer to the allegations against him, or to present his own evidence.

He argued this represented a breach of procedural fairness and that on this ground, alone, the court should rule in his favour.