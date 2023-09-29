Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni granted bail in fraud & corruption matter

Myeni handed herself over for arrest on Friday morning, alongside former Bosasa director, Trevor Mathenjwa.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson, Dudu Myeni, has been granted bail in the Richards Bay Magistrates Court for fraud and corruption.

Myeni handed herself over for arrest on Friday morning, alongside former Bosasa director, Trevor Mathenjwa.

The pair then appeared in court where they applied for bail.

The charges are linked to alleged kickbacks that Myeni received while she was SAA chair, which the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) believes were facilitated by Mathenjwa.

The Investigating Directorate’s Sindisiwe Seboka: "The matter involving Dudu Myeni and Trevor Mathenjwa from Sondolo IT has been postponed to the 17th of November. The bail amount has been set at R10,000 each."