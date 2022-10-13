Former police officer arrested in connection with Krugersdorp gang rape

It’s understood that the woman, a former warrant officer who was based at the Krugersdorp Police Station, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with theft and defeating the ends of justice.

JOHANNESBURG - A former police officer has been arrested in connection with the gang rape of eight women near an abandoned mine in Krugersdorp on the West Rand.

Earlier this year, eight women were gang raped at gunpoint, allegedly by illegal miners and their film crew was robbed while shooting a music video.

The police said that the former officer was arrested for allegedly helping the film crew find the location where the gang rape happened.

They said that stolen items belonging to one of the victims were also found in her possession.