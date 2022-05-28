Former Msinga Municipality CFO charged with 97 counts of fraud, money laundering

Hajra Timol was the CFO at the municipality in KwaZulu-Natal between 2016 and 2018.

DURBAN - Former Msinga Local Municipality chief financial officer Hajra Timol has been arrested by the Hawks and charged with 97 counts of fraud and money laundering.

Timol was CFO between 2016 and 2018.

She is alleged to have diverted payments to the value of R2.3 million to an account she had been controlling.

The 44-year-old has appeared before the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court and was released on bail and is due back in court next month.

Timol is out on R5,000 bail and is expected to appear back in court on 30 June 2022.