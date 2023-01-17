Former Mkhondo mayor arrested for murder of ANC councillor

This follows last Friday's ambush of 36-year-old councillor Sibonelo Ntshangase, 51-year-old Sandile Khumalo and 40-year-old Sizwe Mbingo at Longhomes township outside Mkhondo.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Mkhondo Local Municipality Mayor Vusi Motha was on Tuesday nabbed in connection with the murder of an African National Congress councillor and two others.

Motha and his co-accused Sifiso Sangweni made their first appearance in the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said Motha and Sangweni face charges related to various criminal activities.

"The first suspect Motha has been charged with possession of unlicensed firearms. Sangweni has been charged for allegedly breaching the Private Security Regulations Act and the Firearms Control Act."

Mohlala said they suspect that the accused supplied the guns that were used to kill Ntshangase and two others.

"We are just waiting for the ballistics results to confirm our suspicions."

Motha and Sangweni will remain in police custody until they return to court next Tuesday.

