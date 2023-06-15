Former JRA CEO Mahanuke given 7 days to appeal termination of contract

Tshepo Mahanuke's contract was terminated by the agency's board after he failed to provide evidence to counter accusations that he presented fake qualifications.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has given its former CEO, Tshepo Mahanuke, seven days to appeal the termination of his contract.

Mahanuke's contract was terminated by the agency's board after he failed to provide evidence to counter accusations that he presented fake qualifications.

He was suspended in November last year, three months after his appointment.

The Johannesburg Road Agency's board said that Mahanuke had until Friday to lodge an appeal before his termination was rendered final.

Mahanuke had allegedly claimed that he had a Master's degree in Competitive Intelligence from Harvard University, which was later discovered was not true.

The board said that Mahanuke was given time to provide evidence to counter the accusations but failed to do so.

Despite being made aware of the termination of his contract and the amount of time he had to appeal, the board has not heard a word from him.

The board said that the allegations against him left them with no choice but to terminate his contract.