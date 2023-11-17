Former Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad sets his sights on becoming Gauteng Premier

Thapelo Amad, who resigned from being the metro's mayor in April, said he will be the face of Al Jama-ah in Gauteng in 2024’s general elections as the party attempts to win the province’s voters over.

JOHANNESBURG - Thapelo Amad, who served as Mayor of Johannesburg for just over three months, has now set his sights on becoming the Premier of Gauteng.

Amad told Eyewitness News that he will be the face of Al Jama-ah as it attempts to win over the province's voters at the polls in 2024's general elections.

The former mayor resigned in April, just hours ahead of facing a motion of no confidence.

Amad is one of only two Al Jama-ah councillors in Johannesburg. His rise was through the assistance of the African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and Patriotic Alliance (PA) partnership back in January.

He was the true accidental mayor who did not rely on charm, wit, or strong leadership to become Johannesburg's number one citizen.

Despite several embarrassing incidents in the public domain, he said he is looking for a repeat of his fortunes but at the provincial level come 2024.

“It’s a new normal where parties not conventionally perceived to be government are the ones governing or leading government today.”

Amad insists his decision to resign, although under severe pressure, demonstrated his ability to put the interests of others ahead of himself.

South Africans have an opportunity to register for the upcoming elections during the weekend.