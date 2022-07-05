Former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli placed on parole

Mdluli was sentenced to five years in prison for kidnapping and assault in September 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli has been placed on parole.

In September 2020, Mdluli was sentenced to five years in prison for kidnapping, assault and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The case dates back to the late nineties, when Mdluli and Mthembeni Mthunzi, also a former policeman, abducted Oupa Ramogibe, together with Mdluli’s former lover, Tshidi Buthelezi. They then dragged the pair to a police station and beat them up. This after they had become entangled in an affair.

Spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services Singabakho Nxumalo said that Mdluli came up for parole in May but couldn’t be considered until he was granted bail in his corruption case, in which he’s accused of the “gross abuse” of the secret services account. He was since granted bail of R10,000 in that case, though, and was placed on parole on Tuesday.

"Mr Mdluli will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he is expected to comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires," Nxumalo said.