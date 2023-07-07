Former Bosasa CEO Agrizzi bribery case heading to high court

Agrizzi faces corruption charges related to over R800,000 worth of kickbacks for ANC MP Vincent Smith, allegedly in exchange for his political influence and protection.

JOHANNESBURG - A bribery case against former Bosasa CEO Angelo Agrizzi is headed to the high court.

Agrizzi is facing charges of corruption in connection with more than R800,000 worth of kickbacks for former African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament (MP) Vincent Smith.

Smith allegedly received the money in exchange for his political influence and protection.

READ MORE:

The case came before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court briefly on Friday when it was postponed for a transfer to the high court.

Agrizzi’s attorney Daniel Witz said the State planned to transfer the case to the high court and that it was postponed until October for that to happen.

In the meantime, Smith is also facing charges including corruption, money laundering as well as tax fraud.

He was originally charged alongside Agrizzi, but his case is now separated, as a result of the delays Agrizzi’s ill health caused in the proceedings.

Smith will return to the Johannesburg High Court for his case in August for pretrial proceedings.