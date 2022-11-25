Former ActionSA KZN spokesperson Busi Radebe resigns from party

Three months after leaving her post as provincial spokesperson, Radebe has now resigned from Action SA.

DURBAN - Former ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Busi Radebe has resigned from the party after being removed as a councillor in the eThekwini metro while she was still on medical leave battling depression.

She said this was despite submitting her medical information.

Radebe first resigned as spokesperson back in August for what she described as the "poor handling" of her case against former party provincial chairperson Musa Kubheka.

Radebe laid a complaint against Kubheka for allegedly pointing a firearm at her.

Three months after leaving her post as provincial spokesperson, Radebe resigned from ActionSA.

Radebe had previously raised concerns about how the party handled her case against its former provincial chairperson Kubekha.

“I firstly resigned as the KZN spokesperson on the 11th of August 2022 due to the organisation’s poor handling of the case against the former chairperson of the province. In my resignation, I clearly stated I do not need to have my name dragged through the mud whilst ActionSA stood by and watched.’’

Radebe said she will not be making any further comments on the matter.

However, she said she would remain active in the political sphere.

At the same time – the party announced that the new provincial chairperson – Zwakele Mncwango will be sworn in as a councillor in the metro.