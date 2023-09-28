Formal non-agricultural sector added 39,000 new jobs in Q2 - Stats SA

The latest figures come on the back of a much poorer performance in the previous quarter, where inustries bled thousands of jobs.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA said that the formal non-agricultural sector added at least 39,000 new jobs in the second quarter of the year, breaching the 10 million mark again.

The number of jobs created on a year-on-year basis was almost three times the quarterly figure.

Stats SA released the results of its Quarterly Employment Survey on Thursday.

The latest increase in formal jobs seen between March and June is in line with predictions by some economists and labour analysts.

Stats SA’s Matlapane Masupye said the increase in employment was mainly driven by growth in community services, business services, as well as the mining industry.

But he said not all sectors in the economy posted new jobs in the second quarter.

"However, industries such as manufacturing (-10,000), transport (-3,000), trade (-2,000) and construction (-1,000) experienced a decline in employment."