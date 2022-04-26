Forensic officer's four-hour delay in attending Meyiwa crime scene scrutinised

The Pretoria high court is hearing the trial into Meyiwa’s 2014 murder at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

JOHANNESBURG – The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case has poked holes in the police's response to his murder scene, heavily criticising the time it took for forensic police to attend to the scene.

The forensic officer Sergeant Thabo Mosia who was on the scene was cross examined on Tuesday afternoon.

Advocate for the first four accused, Malesela Teffo, has pointed out how there was a four-hour interval between the time Meyiwa was killed and when Mosia arrived at the scene.

Teffo questioned why and Mosia responded that, "After the incident, I think most people who were in the house concentrated on sending the victim to hospital, that’s where this time prolonged.’’

During cross-examination Mosia said the former provincial head of detectives, Brigadier Ndlovu, told him that there had been a scuffle between one of the accused and people in the house and that's when the firearm went off.

Teffo questioned whether, according to Mosia, the house looked like there had been a scuffle in it.

“My Lord, on the floor you can see, on the floor, at a place that is unusual in the kitchen, to find a hat in the kitchen and a walking stick in the kitchen, It’s totally unusual my lord."

Mosia has reiterated that he was at the scene as a forensic police officer and not a detective.