Food vouchers not meant for all flood victims - KZN Social Development Dept

Some victims in Reservoir Hills were complaining about not receiving the vouchers for months, but the department said some unqualified people were abusing government's relief efforts.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal’s Department of Social Development said not all flood victims qualified to receive social distress food vouchers, and that they were meant only for those who were really destitute.

There were complaints from some flood victims in Reservoir Hills, north of Durban, saying they were not receiving food vouchers for months now.

The department told Eyewitness News it was not aware of the grievances and vowed to take action.

However, it said there were some who were abusing government's relief efforts.

The province's Social Development Department said the vouchers were not meant for all flood victims.

It said only those who were unable to provide for themselves due to unemployment were entitled to the assistance.

The department's Mhlabunzima Memela told Eyewitness News that the department needed to work on a better records system.

"There are some people who have been somehow abusing the system because they have been given these vouchers provided to them.

“Some of them are employed but because their homes were demolished by the floods, some of them have opted to use this system and receive these vouchers while they are not supposed to receive them."

Memela said there needed to be a proper profiling of deserving recipients.

He added that those in dire need of the food would be assisted soon.