Focus going forward should be on Eskom management: energy expert

Andre de Ruyter resigned on Wednesday as the country battles with high levels of load shedding.

CAPE TOWN - Energy expert, Professor Mark Swilling, said a key focus now should be on the management team that will steer Eskom going forward following Andre de Ruyter's resignation.

He was at the helm for almost three years - but battled to stop the rolling power cuts, which have escalated dramatically over the past few months.

Swilling - who is the head of the University of Stellenbosch's Centre for Sustainable Transitions, said the management strategy will be implemented.

"If their strategy is just to fix the machines and not to build renewables, then South Africa once again becomes a pariah state. We will not be able to export carbon in terms of product into the rest of the world and we are too small to drive our economy without exports."

Swilling said de Ruyter had a very clear sense of the future and how to align South Africa with the rest of the world.

"Which means decarbonising our energy system, envisioning a renewables-based system as the most effective way of ensuring that we have cheap affordable electricity that is also environmentally sound."

Eskom is expected to give an update on de Ruyter's exit on Thursday afternoon.