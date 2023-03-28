Flooding leaves at least 700 families destitute in Eastern Cape

In the OR Tambo District Municpality, families were left impoverished after heavy rains saturated

JOHANNESBURG - At least 700 families have been left destitute by the torrential rains and subsequent floods in the OR Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

According to preliminary reports, 200 homes were destroyed as a result of the heavy downpours.

OR Tambo District Municipality spokesperson Zimkhitha Macingwane said that the Port St. Johns community is the worst affected.

“It was on Thursday last week where it rained for about two hours and the trail of destruction that was left by those heavy rains. It’s what now will be causing the president of the country to come visit this area.”

Macingwane said that all those affected are being urgently attended to.

“They are being provided hot meals at the Port St. Johns centre, these numbers also include people that are not in Port St. Johns and those that are in other local municipalities who have been affected.”