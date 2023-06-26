Flood-affected WC farmers calculating cost of damage to infrastructure

The recent floods in Western Cape left a trail of destruction in parts of the province, causing extensive damage to affected areas' infrastructure, and consequently, its farms.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape farmers in flood-affected areas were tallying up the costs of infrastructure damages they suffered.

Recent heavy rains in the province left a trail of destruction in some parts of the province and claimed the lives of two people.

One lane of the road linking the town of Citrusdal with the N7 highway has been reopened after the flooding caused a section of the roadway to collapse.

Agri Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom said farmers suffered flood damage, particularly to irrigation equipment along rivers, packing and cooling facilities, as well as damage to access roads to and on farms.

“[There have been] damages to perennial crops as well, like vineyards and table grapes and so forth, so that’s basically the main impact at this stage.”

Cederberg Municipality spokesperson, Anthony Mlata, said a key focus was on getting Citrusdal’s economy up and running again.

“So that the economy of Citrusdal can start being activated slowly but surely. The rehabilitation process is starting to happen slowly but surely.”

The municipal council is set to meet on Monday over the recent floods, particularly focusing on damages to infrastructure in and around the town.