Five suspects arrested in connection with Blue Downs business robbery

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with a business robbery at a shopping centre in Blue Downs, Cape Town.

The group was caught in Mfuleni following a high-speed chase on Friday.

Five firearms, a fake gun, cell phones, wi-fi routers and two vehicles were confiscated.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the suspects would appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on charges of business robbery, possession of stolen property, firearms and ammunition.