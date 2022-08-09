Five changes to Boks' starting XV for rematch against All Blacks

On Tuesday, head coach Jacques Nienaber confirmed the news by naming Vermeulen in his starting side set to face the All Blacks in their second Rugby Championship test on Saturday at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg.

CAPE TOWN - Earlier this week, Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids hinted that veteran no. 8 Duane Vermuelen could be in the mix for this weekend's Rugby Championship encounter, much to the excitement of the South African public.

The popular eighthman, who is returning from knee surgery, is one of five changes that include three rotational switches and two changes in the backline.

Duane Vermeulen straight back into the mix – will have a big job to do at the breakdowns and mauls, but his leadership and organisational skills will amplify the Bok defence.



First time Duane, PSDT and Kolisi will start as a back-row combo since the 2019 RWC final. pic.twitter.com/SCuFFcfP1Q — Jon Cardinelli (@jon_cardinelli) August 9, 2022

Last week, hooker Malcolm Marx celebrated his 50th test cap for the Boks and this week the celebrations continue as prop Frans Malherbe will reach that same milestone in Johannesburg also against New Zealand.

In terms of the rotational switches, Vermeulen takes over from Jasper Wiese, while Bongi Mbonambi slots back in at hooker for Marx, and Ox Nche takes over from Trevor Nyakane at loosehead prop.

Jaden Hendrikse will start at scrumhalf in one of the backline changes due to Faf de Klerk being placed on a return to play protocol after suffering concussion in their 26-10 victory over the Kiwi’s at Mbombela Stadium.

After much discussions, and a call up for 19 year old Canan Moodie on Monday evening, Jesse Kriel has been named on the right wing in place of the suspended Kurt-Lee Arendse - who will be out for four weeks after pleading guilty at his SANZAAR hearing to an in-the-air challenge on Beauden Barrett.

On the bench, Wiese takes the place of Salmaan Moerat, while Herschel Jantjies comes in as cover at number nine.

“We made a few changes to the team, but Duane, Jesse and Herschel are all experienced players who know our systems well and have been stalwarts for the Boks,” said Nienaber.

“Ox has also shown his ability to make his presence felt in the front row, so he is back in the mix.”

Nienaber praised Malherbe for his achievement of reaching a half century of caps and said: “We are very proud of Frans, and it is up to the team to make it a memorable occasion for him by giving their all to register a victory.

“Frans’ work ethic is fantastic and although he is quiet off the field, he certainly makes his presence felt on the field.”

50 Tests for Frans Malherbe, excellent tighthead prop, had his detractors but once analysing fans should know his true value. Outstanding set-piece & makes tackles, great clean out merchant. He’s one of those players that people only know the value when they have retired, similar — Graeme Peacock (@graemepeacock05) August 9, 2022

On Monday, New Zealand, who have now lost five of their last six internationals, slipped to their lowest ever ranking of fifth on the World Rugby Rankings.

This is not a concern for Nienaber who says: “New Zealand are similar to the Springboks in the sense that they do not give up.”

“They fought until the end against us at the Mbombela Stadium last week and we expect nothing less from them on Saturday.

“They have quality players within their ranks and given the rich history between the sides in Johannesburg and their desperation to turn things around after a few disappointing results, we know we are in for a massive challenge this weekend.”

Springbok starting team vs New Zealand in Johannesburg:

15 – Damian Willemse

14 – Jesse Kriel

13 – Lukhanyo Am

12 – Damian de Allende

11 – Makazole Mapimpi

10 – Handre Pollard

9 – Jaden Hendrikse

8 – Duane Vermeulen

7 – Pieter-Steph du Toit

6 – Siya Kolisi

5 – Lood de Jager

4 – Eben Etzebeth

3 – Frans Malherbe

2 – Bongi Mbonambi

1 – Ox Nche

Replacements:

16 – Malcolm Marx

17 – Steven Kitshoff

18 – Vincent Koch

19 – Franco Mostert

20 – Jasper Wiese

21 – Kwagga Smith

22 – Herschel Jantjies

23 – Willie le Roux