Fisheries Department concerned about 'increasing harassment' of Cape fur seals

Seals are listed as a protected species and harassing them is dangerous to both humans, and the animals. Moreover, the behaviour is prohibited and classified as a criminal offence.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has raised concern over "increasing incidents of harassment of Cape fur seals along the coast by members of the public".

Officials have been made aware of several cases in recent days.

The department has warned that Cape fur seals are wild animals known to be unpredictably aggressive towards humans, particularly when harassed - adding that this could result in serious injuries.

The Fisheries Department says the incidents include allowing dogs to approach and/or attack resting seals, pelting them with stones and enticing them to chase people for social media footage - which includes prodding them with sticks.

Last month, the Khayelitsha Regional Court convicted and sentenced four men in connection with the brutal attack of a Cape fur seal at Monwabisi Beach.

The animal had to be euthanised due to the extent of its injuries caused by being pelted with large rocks.

Earlier this month, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) obtained a court order for the seizure of five seals subjected to abuse and exploitation at popular tourist spot - Hout Bay Harbour.