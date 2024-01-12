First-time voters in Mpumalanga criticise ANC, threaten to boycott polls

Some of the youth in Kabokweni have threatened to boycott the upcoming general elections or to ditch their allegiance to the governing ANC for another party.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) continues to face the wrath of residents in parts of the country, as first-time voters in Mpumalanga pile on the criticism.

This is as the party prepares to celebrate its 112th birthday at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

Eyewitness News was in Kabokweni, just outside Mbombela, on Friday morning, where ANC deputy president, Paul Mashatile, was leading a door-to-door campaign to woo back voters.

Some of the youth in Kabokweni have threatened to boycott the upcoming general elections or to ditch their allegiance to the governing ANC for another party.

A 21-year-old, who asked to be kept anonymous, told Eyewitness News that her search for job opportunities in the province had left her frustrated.

"ANC comrades employ their friends, they don't think of the rest of us. So why should I then go and vote for them? Even if I do vote, I’ll probably stay jobless."

Another Kabokweni resident said she’d now decided to follow former ANC president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

"Where I stay, we have no water, an electricity supply is inconsistent and there are no roads. Let’s allow another party to govern. Maybe they’ll do better."

Despite their frustrations with the ANC, both residents say they’re willing to give the party another chance to govern in what they call the final test.