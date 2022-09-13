First for Africa: International nuclear physics conference held in Cape Town

The 28th International Nuclear Physics Conference, the largest of its kind, is under way at the Cape Town International Convention Centre until Friday.

CAPE TOWN - A major international nuclear physics conference has highlighted the practical benefits of research in this scientific discipline conducted in Africa.

The 28th International Nuclear Physics Conference, the largest of its kind, is under way at the Cape Town International Convention Centre until Friday.

Held for the first time in Africa, the conference is being hosted by South Africa’s iThemba Laboratory for Accelerator Based Sciences (LABS), which is the largest accelerator facility in the southern hemisphere.

The gathering of local and international key players in Physics coincides major scientific events commemorated in 2022, such as the International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development and the establishment of the International Union of Pure and Applied Physics.