First for Africa: International nuclear physics conference held in Cape Town
The 28th International Nuclear Physics Conference, the largest of its kind, is under way at the Cape Town International Convention Centre until Friday.
CAPE TOWN - A major international nuclear physics conference has highlighted the practical benefits of research in this scientific discipline conducted in Africa.
The 28th International Nuclear Physics Conference, the largest of its kind, is under way at the Cape Town International Convention Centre until Friday.
Held for the first time in Africa, the conference is being hosted by South Africa’s iThemba Laboratory for Accelerator Based Sciences (LABS), which is the largest accelerator facility in the southern hemisphere.
The gathering of local and international key players in Physics coincides major scientific events commemorated in 2022, such as the International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development and the establishment of the International Union of Pure and Applied Physics.
#INPC2022 A first for the African continentthe 2022 International Nuclear Physics Conference kicks off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. IThemba LABS Director and Conference Chair, Dr Faical Azaz opening the conferenceEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2022
iThemba LABS director and conference chairperson doctor Faical Azaiez highlighted the important work being done by the scientific research centre.
“iThemba LABS pioneered the radiation biology of therapy using radiation, external radiation so the basic science could allow that both therapy from an external force, internal force take place in the country.”
Co-recipient of the 2015 Nobel Prize for Physics, professor Arthur McDonald, highlighted the significance of scientific research being conducted at iThemba LABS.
“The sorts of things that enable them also to develop processes that are of great value for human society, such as the development of radioactivity that can be and attached to chemicals that seek out cancers in the body and deliver directly material to the tumors and not to anything else, which they are in an advanced stage of development.”
The National Research Foundation has highlighted its Vision 2030, which involved advancing transformation, impact, excellence and sustainability.