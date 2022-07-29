Netball SA: Hosting World Cup to change narratives

It's the first time in history the tournament will be held on the African continent since the founding of World Netball about 60 years ago.

CAPE TOWN - Exactly a year from Thursday, the Netball World Cup will kick-off in Cape Town.

It's the first time in history the tournament will be held on the African continent since the founding of World Netball about 60 years ago.

Western Cape government officials said preparations for the event were well under way with a number of netball courts having been completed ahead of schedule.

The officials said the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport has used the tournament as an opportunity to upgrade netball courts in communities across the province.

The event is also predicted to boost the province's tourism and hospitality sectors as players, officials, support staff, and spectators will flock to the Western Cape.

Netball SA's Cecilia Molokwane said: “After 60 years, it will be for the first time that South Africa hosts. It can never be something that can be taken lightly by us as Netball South Africa. It is an honour for us and as a continent as a whole.”

Molokwane said the sport would finally be given the recognition it deserved: “People will say they want to come back to South Africa… so for us in netball, it’s [about] changing the narratives.”