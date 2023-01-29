Firefighters battle Bainskloof Pass wildfire

The inferno was reported on Saturday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Winelands District Municipality's fire services on Sunday battled a blaze in Bainskloof Pass.

Officials said they deployed aerial resources in an effort to bring it under control.

"The fire still burns out of control fuelled by strong winds. There are 10 firefighting vehicles, with 23 firefighters assisted by two ground teams from NCC on the scene, bringing the total to 43 crew members," said the municipality's Jo-Anne Otto.