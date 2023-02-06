Western Cape firefighters battle Slanghoek Valley blaze

The blaze was being fuelled by high density mixed vegetation and very old Proteas and Blue Gums.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters were battling to extinguish a veld fire in the Slanghoek Valley, outside Rawsonville in the Western Cape on Monday.

They were called out to the area at around nine o'clock on Sunday night.

"Due to the fire's proximity to structures, most of our firefighting activities were focused on structural protection and the ground team supported by seven firefighting vehicles were successful in preventing damages in infrastructure and orchards," said the Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Jo-Anne Otto.