Finetown police imbizo: Dozens of residents locked out after fatal mass shooting

The imbizo is for the Police Ministry to give feedback on interventions they have taken since a mass shooting in the township last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Dozens of Finetown community members have been locked out of an imbizo hosted by Police Minister Bheki Cele in the area on Monday.

Seven street vendors were shot and killed by unknown gunmen.

Hundreds of community members have arrived for the imbizo at the Finetown Community Hall with police having to lock the gates due to security concerns.

A community member who was locked outside - Jacob Zandile - said the police ministry should have picked a bigger venue for the meeting.

“They called a community meeting and the whole community is outside. Those people who are inside are not staying at Finetown. We see so many cars here, they took our space so now what we want is they must make a plan so we can all listen. If the place is too small. They can come at the park. The park is big enough to accommodate all of us.”