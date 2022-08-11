Final report on Absa-Bankorp differed to draft given to Mkhwebane, inquiry told

This has been the testimony of the lead investigator Livhuwani Tshiwalule testifying before Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearing.

CAPE TOWN - The Inquiry into the Public Protector on Wednesday heard that adverse findings against politicians were removed from the Absa-Bankorp report after Thuli Madonsela left office.

But Tshiwalule said that he could not explain why this happened. He said that the final report on the Absa-Bankorp matter differed to the draft he gave Mkhwebane when she took over from Madonsela.

This included the removal of criticism against former President Thabo Mbeki, former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel, and former Reserve Bank Governor Tito Mboweni.

"When the report came back to me there were a number of changes that were made, and this was part of the paragraph that was no longer there," he said.

Asked whether he thought it was a deliberate move on the part of Mkhwebane, Tshiwalule said: "I don’t think so.

When it was removed, it didn’t come to my mind that may have been the reason. And I didn’t even ask her why that was removed."

The hearing will continue on Thursday, with evidence from another former investigator, Nditsheni Raedani.