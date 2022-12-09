Fikeni: Professionalisation of the public service would break patronage networks

Political analyst and Public Service Commission chairperson Somadoda Fikeni said that while much of the focus was on law enforcement, there were other aspects we needed to pay attention to in the fight against corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - Political analyst and Public Service Commission chairperson Somadoda Fikeni said that the professionalisation of the public service would break the backbone of patronage networks.

December 9 marks International Anti-Corruption Day.

The day is commemorated annually in recognition of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, which was signed in Mexico in 2003.

Unisa on Thursday kicked off a two-day event, focusing on “The Cost of Failure of Governance and Ethics in the Public Service”.

Fikeni, who is speaking at the event, spoke to 702’s Bongani Bingwa about raising public awareness against corruption.

He said that the event was intended to result in concrete action.

"The reason why we crafted this was meant not to be not a big word kind of thing. The country itself is over-conferenced, it’s over-workshopped. I don't think victims of corruption would be pacified by further talk. The concrete action we want out of this is the key thing."

He said that while much of the focus was on law enforcement, there were other aspects we needed to pay attention to in the fight against corruption.

"The other two areas we don’t pay much attention to are the reforms, the policy reforms... for example, professionalisation of the public service would break the backbone of patronage network where people are appointed because of loyalty instead of competence and secondly, the issue of ethics and value-based government where you say what should be done from training institutions up to all different levels, integrity testing and so forth - to promote those values, a new ethos for the public service. That in itself is key."