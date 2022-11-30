Fifa announces all-female refereeing trio for Costa Rica vs Germany match

Referee Stéphanie Frappart will be joined by assistants Neuza Back of Brazil and Mexico’s Karen Diaz for Thursday’s crucial Group E World Cup game.

JOHANNESBURG – Fifa, in a historic first, named an all-female refereeing trio to take charge of the men's World Cup in the match in the match between Costa Rica and Germany.

Referee Stéphanie Frappart will be joined by assistants Neuza Back of Brazil and Mexico’s Karen Diaz for Thursday’s crucial Group E game.

The World Cup final is scheduled for 18 December.

France's Frappart is one of three women referees among the 36 selected for the tournament in Qatar, alongside Rwandan official Salima Mukansanga and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita.

They will also be joined by Neuza Back of Brazil, Mexico's Karen Diaz Medina and American Kathryn Nesbitt, who are headed to the World Cup as three of 69 assistant referees.