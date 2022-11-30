Fifa announces all-female refereeing trio for Costa Rica vs Germany match
Referee Stéphanie Frappart will be joined by assistants Neuza Back of Brazil and Mexico’s Karen Diaz for Thursday’s crucial Group E World Cup game.
JOHANNESBURG – Fifa, in a historic first, named an all-female refereeing trio to take charge of the men's World Cup in the match in the match between Costa Rica and Germany.
Referee Stéphanie Frappart will be joined by assistants Neuza Back of Brazil and Mexico’s Karen Diaz for Thursday’s crucial Group E game.
The World Cup final is scheduled for 18 December.
Women referees have been selected to officiate at the Fifa men's World Cup for the first time in history.
France's Frappart is one of three women referees among the 36 selected for the tournament in Qatar, alongside Rwandan official Salima Mukansanga and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita.
They will also be joined by Neuza Back of Brazil, Mexico's Karen Diaz Medina and American Kathryn Nesbitt, who are headed to the World Cup as three of 69 assistant referees.
History is set to be made on Thursday!FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022
There will be an all-female refereeing trio taking charge for the first time at a men's #FIFAWorldCup in the match between Costa Rica and Germany.
Referee Stphanie Frappart will be joined by assistants Neuza Back and Karen Diaz. pic.twitter.com/fgHfh2DICK
Here are the top things you need to know about Yamashita Yoshimi, Salima Mukansanga and Stephanie Frappart:
YAMASHITA YOSHIMI
Japanese referee Yamashita Yomishi will appear at a second consecutive World Cup after officiating at the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. She also took charge at the 2020 Olympic Games, held in 2021, in a game between the United States and Sweden.
Japanese referee Yamashita Yomishi: Picture: Twitter.
SALIMA MUKANSANGA
Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga has been officiating for Fifa since 2012. Mukansanga is no stranger to the world stage, having also taken charge at the men's Africa Cup of Nations earlier in 2022, the 2019 Women's World Cup, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and now at the World Cup in Qatar.
Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga. Picture: Twitter.
STEPHANIE FRAPPART
France’s Stephanie Frappart took the reigns in her first final in 2019 at the World Cup in France and went on to officiate at the Uefa Super Cup final in the same year.
In 2020, she become the first woman to take charge of a men's Champions League match. A year later she lead the way as Atletico Madrid faced Chelsea in a second-leg round of 16 tie in the women's Uefa Champions League.
French official Stephanie Frappart. Picture: Twitter.
1. Stphanie Frappart will become the first female referee at the mens World Cup tournament.BFM News (@NewsBFM) November 30, 2022
Its a strong sign from Fifa and the authorities to have women referees in that country, the French football referee said. pic.twitter.com/0UgtnKVuN5
To see women succeed let alone black women succeed is something Ill never get tired of celebrating.LindaKSibs (@LindaKSibs) November 24, 2022
Congratulations Salima Mukansanga for making history as the first African female referee to officiate at a Mens FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/QR0cquwezN