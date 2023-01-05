Fedsas urges SGBs to use bidding process for school uniform suppliers

This came as the National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB) said it saw no issues with schools marking up uniform prices as long as they followed national guidelines.

JOHANNESBURG - The Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) said that school governing bodies (SGB) should go through a bidding process to find the best and most affordable school uniform suppliers.

Parents raised concern over the recent hike in uniform prices.

Fedsas deputy CEO, Juane van der Merwe, said that relying on a single uniform supplier was one of the major causes of price hikes.

"Usually when you have such an agreement in place that's when you see the spike in the prices because there is no competition between the suppliers. This means the single suppliers then have all the power and they dictate and dominate the market by deciding by themselves what the prices should be."