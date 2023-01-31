February ushers in petrol price increase

Both grades of petrol will cost 28 cents per litre, which means motorists will pay between R21.38 and R21.68 per litre.

JOHANNESBURG - Consumers will have to contend with higher fuel prices in the new month as the fuel price adjustment for February takes effect at midnight on Tuesday.

According to the Central Energy Fund, both grades of petrol will cost 28 cents per litre which means motorists will pay between R21.38 and R21.68 per litre.

The price of low-sulphur diesel will decrease by 84 cents per litre, however, regular diesel will increase by 9 cents.

After petrol users got a reprieve last month, they will be paying 28 cents more per litre from midnight.

Paraffin will also increase by 58 cents per litre, while LP gas will go down by R1.40 cents per kilogram.

The department has attributed the latest petrol price increase to the price of Brent crude oil.