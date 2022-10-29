'Fate has decreed that I be King over the biggest nation in SA' - King Misuzulu

President Cyril Ramaphosa handed over the certificate at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban, fulfilling his promise after recognising him as king in March this year.

DURBAN - Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini says fate has chosen him to reign as Zulu monarch.

The king was certified by the South African government on Saturday.

The Zulu monarch presides over deep divisions in the royal family caused by the battle for ascension.

Addressing thousands in attendance, the monarch said it is by fate that he reigns as king today.

“Fate has decreed that I be king over the biggest nation in South Africa.”

King Misuzulu has promised to serve and be faithful to his subjects.

