Fans thank Nadia Jaftha for opening up as influencer urges people to 'be kind'

Sara-Jayne Makwala King | Nadia Jaftha posted a video in the early hours of Monday morning urging her followers to 'be kind' to one another.

- Jaftha posted an emotional video on Instagram at 4:44 am on Monday morning

- In it, she urged her 567K followers to 'be kind' and 'keep the faith'

- The video came just days after the influencer walked away with three gongs at the DStv Content Creator Awards

She recently scooped three gongs at the inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards, but a recent Instagram post by influencer Nadia Jaftha proves that what we see on social media doesn't always tell the whole story.

A tearful Jaftha, who has over 1.6 million followers on TikTok and half a million on Instagram, took to Instagram on Sunday night, sharing that she had a "heavy heart".

"Everybody's fighting a battle and it's so important to be kind to each other," she said, wiping tears from her face.

She also encouraged her followers to remain resilient, even during tough times.

"Keep the faith, but I know it's easier said than done" said the popular Cape Town personality.

At the end of the five-minute video, an emotional Jaftha asked her fans not to leave a "k*k comment".

But the majority of her followers had nothing but support and praise for the some-time actress for opening up and getting vulnerable.

" Sending you so much love. And i know this feeling very well. Stay Strong friend ❤️👏" wrote Lucian Albertyn.

While Colourme_Sim commented, "I genuinely needed to hear this today- I appreciate you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

The video has been viewed over 231,000 times and received 25.4k likes.

Earlier this week, Jaftha took home three awards at the glitzy DStv Content Creator Awards in Sandton, including DStv Content Creator of the Year, the Comedy Award and the Thumb-stopping Award.

"I just want to encourage all my brown-skinned girls out there that anything is possible, you can sit at home, you can record yourself, you can make money and you can win an award,” said Jaftha accepting the award for Content Creator of the Year.

