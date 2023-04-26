Family remembers Tiego Moseneke as sharp, humourous and big-hearted

The businessman was laid to rest in Pretoria on Wednesday after he died in a car accident last week.

JOHANNESBURG - A man with a sharp mind, great humour and a big heart are just some of the ways the family of Tiego Moseneke described him.

A funeral service was held for the lawyer and businessman in Pretoria on Wednesday after he died in a car accident last week.

Moseneke, who is the younger brother of former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, was remembered for his anti-apartheid student activism in the 1980s at Wits University.

Among the children, who took the podium to share their fondest memories of Moseneke, were nieces who said he assumed the role of their father when their own died.

A teary-eyed Didintle, Moseneke’s daughter, said even though his death was sudden, her father prepared them for it.

“You repeated that you want us to be ready to go out into that mean world once you drop dead. To keep going. Oh how I wish we had a little more time to sharpen our spears.”

His wife, Koketso, spoke about a philanthropic educational project she spearheaded with him.

“We built two classrooms within two months at a budget that was absolutely reasonable, but I look at the budget allocated to classrooms today, for one classroom I could build three, I know because there are so many hands that need to be washed before you build a classroom.”

Moseneke said the best way to honour her husband’s memory would be through contributing towards the project or starting similar projects in other townships.