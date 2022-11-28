Family of slain Tshegofatso Pule accuses Shoba of trying to keep matter going

Ntuthuko Shoba orchestrated the Pule's murder and her lifeless body was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG: The family of Tshegofatso Pule said attempts by her killer to obtain leave to appeal his conviction and sentence were the final kicks of a dying horse.

Ntuthuko Shoba was denied leave on Monday by the High Court in Johannesburg, with acting Judge Stuart Wilson, saying there were no prospects of success in a different court.

She was eight months pregnant at the time of her murder.

Pule's family was visibly emotional, hugging each other following the judgment.

Her aunt, Busisiwe Mashiyane-Zuma, said the family's reaction was because it had been a trying few months.

"It really annoys me. I, though, I'm done with this. We are trying to close the chapter. It's exactly what he did when he said he got evidence, that video. You know, it cut through the wound. It's what he's doing again. This guy is evil. Shoba is evil," she said.

She said Shoba is cruel for trying to keep this trial alive.

"Can he, wherever he is, let this thing lay? He knows what he did. He killed our daughter," she said

The family is confident that any other court would have upheld the High Court's conviction and sentence.