Family of Saldanha Bay ANC councillor claims DA behind his shooting

CAPE TOWN - The family of an African National Congress (ANC) councillor in the Saldanha Bay municipality has claimed that members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) were behind his shooting.

Arthur Gqeba was shot multiple times earlier this month and is recovering in the hospital.

The family believes that Gqeba was prepared to blow the whistle against politicians involved in a housing scandal.

But Community Safety and Policing Oversight MEC Reagen Allen insists that family members must come forward with any information to authorities.

The family of Arthur Gqeba say he received several death threats before the shooting.

They claim that the councillor knew that his life was in danger after his private security was taken away from him prematurely.

"The issue was over land. We discovered that they were people within the municipality who were involved. We discovered that they were added on the list when they were not eligible," said Gqeba's brother, Malibongwe.

Meanwhile, MEC Allen is urging the family to provide any information.

"If any person is found to be guilty of putting a hit on any person, any lawlessness, the law should deal with that person."

The Gqeba family hopes that the councillor will be protected by authorities if and when he is discharged from the hospital.