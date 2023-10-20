Family of man ‘Sizok'thola’ presenter is accused of killing want him to pay

The TV host, Xolani Khumalo, stands accused of killing Robert Varrie, a father of eight, after allegedly beating him to death with his crew during the taping of an unreleased episode.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a man killed allegedly by Sizok'thola presenter, Xolani Khumalo, said they wanted the "vigilante" TV host to pay.

Khumalo appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Thursday, where he stands accused of killing the father of eight, Robert Varrie.

It is alleged that Khumalo and his crew beat Robert to death during the taping of an unreleased episode.

The Varrie family told Eyewitness News that though Robert was a drug dealer, Khumalo and his crew did not have the right to kill him.

Robert's sister, Delia Varrie, said there needed to be justice for her brother's murder.

"They beat him to death and what we want to ask is where is the video because there were two camera guys at the scene, there were two of them at the scene.

“We want to know where the video is that they took that day, and we want to know where the footage is at the hospital when they dumped him there."