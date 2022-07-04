Family of ex-Springbok Breyton Paulse reeling after deaths of two relatives

CAPE TOWN - The family of former Springbok Breyton Paulse is reeling following the tragic death of two relatives.

Paulse's mother and his aunt drowned, after being washed off the Old Harbour wall, in Hermanus on Sunday afternoon.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responded to emergency calls after the two women were swept out to sea.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said that the two adult females were located and recovered onto the NSRI rescue craft.

"CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) commenced. They were brought to the NSRI rescue station where CPR was continued by paramedics sadly after all effects to resuscitate the two females were exhausted they were declared deceased by paramedics".

Police have opened an inquest case for investigation.