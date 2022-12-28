Family of black teens assaulted at Bloem resort considering civil suit - lawyer Viral footage of the incident shows the two brothers being pushed, slapped and strangled at the resort’s pool, which the men, it’s alleged, had claimed was for white people only. Racism

Zola Majavu

Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre JOHANNESBURG - The family of the two black teens who were attacked at Maselspoort Resort on Christmas Day is considering suing. Viral footage of the incident shows the two brothers being pushed, slapped and strangled at the resort’s pool, which the men, it’s alleged, had claimed was for white people only. #MaselpoortResort | JUST IN: Police have confirmed that after a review of the facts and statements presented to them, a case of attempted murder is now being investigated. They deny initially downplaying the matter by investigating common assault. @khanya_mntambo https://t.co/lJvAO0CUzE EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 27, 2022

The police are investigating a case of attempted murder.

In the meantime, the family has enlisted the services of well-known attorney, Zola Majavu.

Speaking to 702 on Wednesday morning, Majavu explained that he would be conducting a watching brief to make sure that the police investigations and any subsequent prosecutions were properly conducted as well as to serve as a liaison between the family and law enforcement agencies during this time.

"The other mandate I carry, while we have to make sure cool heads prevail at this difficult time, is to gather enough evidence to institute a legal suit. This is quite independent from what becomes of the outcomes of the police investigation. A civil suit is where we go to court and seek to obtain reparation in the form of financial compensation. But that’s still a long way to go."

Majavu said that the family was still reeling from the shocking incident.

"I spoke to the mother this morning. She's in tears. Every time they see the video again, they have to relive the trauma."