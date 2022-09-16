Family, friends of SA man stuck in UAE to petition for his return

Sello Tsolo a former project manager in the Setsoto Municipality of the Free State has been in the UAE for the past nine years.

JOHANNESBURG - The family and friends of a South African man currently stuck in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are on Friday expected to petition the gulf nation’s embassy in Pretoria.

Sello Tsolo, a former project manager in the Setsoto Municipality of the Free State, has been in the UAE for the past nine years.

He had travelled to the UAE to sign for shares in a company that, unbeknownst to him, was owned by an alleged international scammer from India.

Instead, he was duped into signing an acknowledgement of debt for R2 million in a document written in Arabic.

Before travelling to the UAE in 2013, Tsolo was managing the Setsoto integrated dairy project on behalf of the local municipality.

The project needed over R600 million to kick off and an alleged international scammer offered to cover the cost in exchange for majority ownership.

The alleged scam artist then offered Tsolo shares in his company and invited him over to the UAE to sign off on the deal.

Tsolo later discovered that he had actually signed an acknowledgement of debt and was imprisoned for three years after failing to pay the money.

Despite serving time, Tsolo has been prevented from leaving the UAE, with authorities saying he still needed to settle the debt.

His family and friends say this is unjust and are demanding his return to South Africa.