Family convicted of abusing biological and foster children to be sentenced

JOHANNESBURG - Six members of a Pretoria north family who have been convicted of a raft of child abuse charges are expected to learn their fate on Thursday.

The six were among a total of nine men and women who were arrested in 2010 on allegations of abusing four of their own biological children as well as two foster children, and of running a child porn ring.

They were acquitted of the pornography-related charges in May last year, but convicted of more than a dozen counts of, among others, rape, sexual assault, indecent assault, compelled rape, compelled sexual assault, child abuse, and child neglect.

Arguments on sentencing wrapped up on Wednesday, with the court expected to deliver its decision on Thursday.

The abuse came to the fore after one of the victims, who was just 6 years old at the time, confided in an educational psychologist, who in turn notified the police.

During the investigation, it emerged the abuse had been ongoing for five years.

This week, the defence asked for house arrest for two among the group - aged 70 and 69 - because of their ages and health concerns.

Alternative sentencing was also proposed for two others on the grounds that they were trying to re-establish a relationship with their children, who are now in foster care.

What the court will decide, though, remains to be seen.