Families of 2 West Rand boys who died of suspected food poisoning want answers

The boys, Azince Mayeye and Othanive Nkatshuka, died on 4 October after consuming allegedly poisonous snacks they purchased from a taxi rank in in Ethembeni, South Deep.

JOHANNESBURG - The families of two West Rand boys, who allegedly died after consuming poisonous snacks, said that they wouldn't find closure until they knew the true cause of death.

Last Wednesday, Azince Mayeye and Othanive Nkatshuka, aged two and three, tragically passed away after reportedly purchasing snacks from a taxi rank in Ethembeni, South Deep.

Their deaths occurred just days after three children in Naledi, Soweto also died allegedly after ingesting biscuits purchased from a nearby Spaza shop.

Police in Gauteng initiated five inquest dockets to determine the cause of death for the five children in Naledi and Ethembeni.

Nokuphila Mayeye stated that she had been informed by forensics that traces of Alperin, commonly known as rat poison, were found in her late grandson Azince's remains.

Mayeye described how their home had been filled with tears since Azince's tragic death.

“It’s not nice, it’s not very nice. This is a child we were all fond of. He died in my arms. Even though he was my grandson, I used to treat him like my last-born son because he was a boy and I never had boy children.”

Both the Mayeye and Nkatshuka families said they would be burying their children back in their home province of the Eastern Cape.