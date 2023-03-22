Families living along CT's railway line frustrated by relocation delays

The community’s relocation has faced several delays since an agreement was reached in 2022 to move them from Siyahlala Informal Settlement to Mitchells Plain.

CAPE TOWN - Families living along the railway line in Langa that Metrorail reopened on Wednesday said they would be happy to be relocated to Mitchells Plain.

Their movement from Siyahlala Informal Settlement has been pushed back several times since they first occupied the land in 2017.

Siyahlala deputy chairperson Xolisa Silimela said that an agreement was reached in 2022 to move them to a site in Mitchells Plain by November.

However, they are still waiting.

Silimela has accused the City of Cape Town, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), and the Housing Development Agency (HDA) of treating them like fools.

"Because they gave us hope but the way they're treating us is turning us against the community and now the community thinks we are liars. When we signed the social compact agreement, all the departments were available, and each one of them claimed to be ready for the move."

Silimela said that another alternative would be to provide them with basic municipal services at their current location.

"If we can get those things and have a wall put up to separate us and the railway line, as was promised, we would be safe."